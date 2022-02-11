Chicago thieves use stolen backhoe to break into ATM on North Side

A piece of stolen construction equipment was used to break into an ATM in the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Chicago police said the construction backhoe was stolen from a site near 90th Street and Constance Avenue in Calumet Heights.

It was then driven to the Chase Bank in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue where it was used to break into an ATM, police said.

The tractor's owner was able to verify a timeline of the crime using a GPS system.

No arrests have been made.