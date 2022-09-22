Things to do in Chicago this weekend

Fall is in the air and with it comes a bevy of fun activities in Chicago this weekend.

From quarterbacks to quintets, here's what we're looking forward to in the next few days:

Anastasia

"Anastasia," which runs from Sept. 20-25 at CIBC Theatre, features the remarkable story of a missing princess and her journey of self-discovery.

Show-goers can expect immaculate costumes, hyper-detailed sets and all of the song favorites from the animated film including "Once Upon a December."

The musical has a run time of 2 hours and 25 minutes and features the contributions of multiple Tony Award winners.

"Anastasia" is recommended for those aged 7 and older.

For tickets and more information, click here.

(Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Bears vs. Texans

Justin Fields and company look to right the ship after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The franchise quarterback has taken heat for his comments after the loss at Lambeau Field. Fields clarified what he said Wednesday and added his focus is now on the Texans (0-1-1).

The Bears have registered a league-low 153 yards passing. Hopefully a return to the home crowd at Soldier Field will bolster the club's thus-far lifeless offense.

If you can't make it to the game, head over to FOX 32's Brew & View held at Tom Kelly's Chophouse & Pub at 495 Degroate Road in New Lenox.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Hyde Park Jazz Fest

One of the city's premier jazz festivals will take place Saturday and Sunday in historic Hyde Park.

The 2022 festival features two days and two stages of live music including performances by the Charles McPherson Quintet and DJ Sadie Woods among others. Several shows will also be held at local venues including the Logan Center Performance Hall, Hyde Park Union Church and Rockefeller Chapel.

The heart of the festival is located at Midway Plaisance between Woodlawn and Ellis avenues.

The fest begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and runs until midnight. On Sunday, the performances begin at 2 p.m. and go until 7 p.m.

Admission to Hyde Park Jazz Fest is free but there is a $10 suggested donation.

Click here for more information and the full Jazz Fest lineup.

Oktoberfest

Okay, so this one isn't technically in Chicago but we'll make an exception for beer, polka music and seasonal meats.

Oktoberfest is sponsored by Leinenkugel's and will be held at Brookfield Zoo's East Mall on Saturday.

Live music will be played from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are the cost of admission to the zoo. Click here for more details.

Prost!

Randolph Street Market Festival

The 19th season of the Randolph Street Market Festival gets underway this weekend with nearly 200 independent vendors and designers from across North America.

From antiques to fashionwear, you can find just about anything you can imagine at the market.

The fun doesn't stop there with multiple food vendors and DJs spinning music all day.

Tickets can be purchased in advance.

The market will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more info.

West Town Art Walk

The West Town neighborhood will be showcasing a blast of local art on Friday and Saturday.

Residents and business owners will be plastering the neighborhood with public art made by Chicagoans. The event features a self-guided public art walking tours and special discounts by local businesses.

The Art Walk takes place on Division to Hubbard and Halsted to Kedzie.

It starts Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It picks back up on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, head over to their website.

Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 28, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

White Sox celebrate Hispanic heritage

After several consecutive losses, the Chicago White Sox season appears to be coming to a grinding halt. Still, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a night at the ballpark.

On Friday, the Sox host the Tigers for Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Modelo. It is one of the club's final home games and with temps projected to be in the mid-60s, it will be perfect weather for baseball.

Be sure to hang around Guaranteed Rate Field after the game for a drone show.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and tickets are as low as $10.