Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Spider-Man exhibit, Sueños Music Festival and more

Spend your Memorial Day weekend in Chicago with big-name concerts, street fests and lakefront fireworks.

Looking for something different? Swing by the new Spider-Man exhibit at Griffin Museum of Science and Industry or catch a viral magic show behind a hidden laundromat door.

Here's a list of things to do in Chicago May 23-25.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

May 23: Vince Gill at The Chicago Theatre

May 23: Tennis with Billie Marten at The Salt Shed Indoors

May 23: MIKE with Navy Blue at Thalia Hall

May 23: Curren$y at Metro

May 24: AC/DC at Soldier Field

May 25: Yola at Thalia Hall

What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

Sueños

The Sueños Musical Festival, a two-day celebration of Latin music, takes place each year in Grant Park. The festival highlights reggaeton and Latin trap.

Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival

Returning for its 40th anniversary, the Belmont Sheffield Music Fest marks the unofficial start of summer with live tribute bands, local vendors and community performances.

Mayfestiversary

From May 24-25, enjoy live music, food trucks and family fun in Ravenswood for Mayfestiversary. The two-day celebration aims to help raise funds for 3 million meals to support neighbors in need.

What events are in Chicago this weekend?

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Exhibit

Spider-Man swings into Griffin MSI with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing exhibition, an immersive experience featuring rare comics, film props, interactive displays and life-size character statues. Tickets start at $9 for member. Visit msichicago.org for more details.

Navy Pier

Kick off Memorial Day weekend at Navy Pier’s Day of Play on Saturday, May 24, from noon to 4 p.m. The event features interactive play stations, live entertainment, prizes and more. Attendees can also stick around for the launch of the 2025 summer fireworks series at 10 p.m.

Soldier Field Run

Honor Memorial Day at the Soldier Field 10 on Saturday, May 24, 2025 with a 10K or 10-mile run through Chicago’s scenic streets, ending at Soldier Field and followed by a post-race tailgate with live music, family activities and complimentary beer for participants 21 and older. More information can be found online.

Chicago Memorial Day Parade

Join the City of Chicago on Saturday, May 24, for a Memorial Day tribute, starting with a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. at Daley Plaza, followed by the iconic parade at noon down State Street.

Millennium Park Summer Workouts

Millennium Park’s free summer workouts have returned, offering 45-minute fitness classes on the lawn. Sessions include pilates, yoga, kickboxing and Zumba, accompanied by live local musicians and DJs. Check out the full calendar for more details.

Chicago Magic Lounge

The Chicago Magic Lounge celebrates sleight of hand, storytelling and Chicago’s legacy in the magical arts with an immersive, art-deco style experience. Guests enter through a hidden laundromat and discover a speakeasy bar and cabaret theater. Featured performances include viral sensation Walter King Jr., The Close-Up Show, The Showcase, and the Signature Show, various times and ticket prices.