See which Chicago TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores will close in 2024

TJ Maxx and Marshalls have announced they both will be closing stores in Chicago next year.

The stores, located at 1008 South Canal Street and 7507 North Clark Street, are expected to shut down by January 6, 2024.

In a statement, TJX Companies, the parent company of these retail chains, explained that these closures are part of their annual business strategy, which typically involves the closing or relocating of a small number of stores.

Approximately 100 employees currently working at these stores have been offered positions at nearby TJ Maxx and Marshalls locations.

TJX Companies operates thousands of TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores throughout the United States, with over 20 locations in Chicago and its suburbs.

While the closures will certainly affect Chicago customers, TJX Companies encourages patrons to visit their nearby stores. To help customers locate the nearest stores, the company suggests visiting their websites at tjmaxx.com and marshalls.com.