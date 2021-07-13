Chicago to receive federal aid to fight gun violence, Supt. Brown says

Chicago’s police superintendent emerged from a meeting with President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland feeling positive about the administration’s commitment to curbing gun violence.

CPD Supt. David Brown was one of the city leaders invited to the White House to hear the president’s plans to help American cities experiencing a surge in violent crime.

There will be an investment in community policing programs, resources devoted to gun tracing and Chicago will receive a Department of Justice strike force to stop the flow of guns into the city.

Biden encouraged cities to use COVID relief funds to pay for more police patrols.

The administration offered whatever help is needed, but Brown says Chicago is not waiting around until assistance arrives.

The department will soon roll out new plans to deal with the ongoing gun violence, according to Brown.