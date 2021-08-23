Chicago to spray insecticide to protect against West Nile Virus

The City of Chicago on Wednesday will spray insecticide on the North and Northwest sides to kill mosquitoes in order to protect against the West Nile Virus.

The spraying will begin at dusk and go until 1 a.m.

"CDPH closely monitors for potential health risk due to West Nile virus and quickly responds to protect our residents," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "While spraying is an important step to protect city residents, the best way to prevent West Nile virus is to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites."

The neighborhoods being targeted this week with the spray are Albany Park, Lincoln Square, Irving Park and North Center.

Public health officials say the spray being used — Zenivex — is not harmful to people or pets.

CDPH is reminding residents that the most effective way to prevent West Nile is to avoid getting mosquito bites.

Use insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Eliminate standing water. This includes emptying water from flowerpots, gutters, pool covers, pet water dishes and birdbaths regularly.

Keep grass and weeds short to eliminate hiding places for adult mosquitoes.

When outside between dusk and dawn, wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, socks, and shoes.

Check that all screens, windows, and doors are tight-fitting and free of holes and tears.

Check on neighbors regularly who may need additional assistance, including the elderly.

West Nile cannot be transmitted person to person — only via a mosquito. Additional information can be found HERE.