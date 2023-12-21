Chicago police seek family of toddler found wandering in Roseland

Chicago police are looking for a young boy's guardian after he was found walking alone on Chicago's South Side in the middle of the night.

The boy, believed to be about 2 or 3 years old, was wandering near 105 West 107th Street at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was not wearing any shoes or pants. He is 3 feet tall and weighs roughly 31 pounds. Police say he only speaks Spanish.

The area where he was found was canvassed, but police were unsuccessful in finding his family.

Chicago police say a toddler was found walking alone in Roseland early Thursday morning. (CPD)

The boy was taken to Roseland Hospital for a medical evaluation, though he appeared to be healthy and showed no signs of physical abuse.

Anyone with information about the boy or his family can contact Area Two Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or call 911.