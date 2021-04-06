Chicago travel order now includes 24 states, D.C. requiring quarantine or negative test

article

The Chicago Department of Public Health on Tuesday updated its coronavirus emergency travel order, adding and removing several states that now require a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine period after traveling to them.

Locations moved from the yellow to orange tier that now require a negative test or 10-day quarantine include: North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio and Washington D.C.

The following states have been removed from that requirement and back to the yellow tier: Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Those who are fully vaccinated and have not had symptoms are exempt from the orange tier quarantine.

Advertisement

There are now 25 yellow states and 1 territory:

Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, Wisconsin, Washington, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

And 24 orange states and locations:

New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alaska, Virginia, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Ohio, and District of Columbia.

The new travel rules go into effect Friday.

"Chicago’s case rate has increased in the past few weeks," the Department of Public Health said in a statement. "This is a time to double down on what we know works to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, washing your hands and staying at home as much as you can. Chicago residents are strongly advised to cancel non-essential travel."