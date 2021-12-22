Chicago travelers hit the roads, skies for holidays

Millions of travelers are starting to hit the road and the skies for the holidays.

In less than 24 hours, it will be one of the busiest travel days of the season.

Whether it is by plane, train or car, more than 109 million Americans will travel for the holidays — that's up nearly 34 percent compared to last year.

At O’Hare alone, 2.5 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport, which is a 168 percent increase from last year.

Despite surging cases of COVID-19 and the swift spread of the omicron variant, most passengers say that with masks being required in the airport and on planes, they feel confident taking to the skies.

"We feel good. We've all had our immunizations. We feel great. We're all healthy. It's time to visit family again," one woman said.

"We're all vaccinated and boosted, we're tested before we went. We've gone in the pandemic before, so we're OK," said Fabia Ziegler, who is traveling to Germany.

So far on Wednesday, things have been smooth at O’Hare. Lines are moving, both at kiosks and in security.

However, an airline official says things will start to pick up beginning at 4:30 p.m.