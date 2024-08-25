Chicago Triathlon winners revealed: Olympic medalists take top spots

The winners of the 41st annual Chicago Triathlon have been announced.

Dubbed the "largest urban triathlon in the United States," the event drew more than 8,500 athletes, including 1,000 children, and thousands of spectators to Chicago on Sunday, according to organizers.

The triathlon's course began in Lake Michigan, wound through the city streets, and concluded in the middle of Grant Park.

Georgia Taylor-Brown, an Olympic bronze medalist in the mixed relay for Great Britain, won the women's race. Hayden Wilde, a silver Olympic medalist in the men’s triathlon for New Zealand, claimed victory in the men’s race, according to officials.

Winners of Chicago Triathlon announced (Chicago Traithlon)

In addition to the main event, Saturday’s races included the SuperSprint and Kids Tri Chicago, while Sunday featured an international race.

For more information, visit the event's website here.