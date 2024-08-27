Chicago Tribune publishing building demolished to make way for Bally’s Casino

The iconic Chicago Tribune Freedom Center was torn down Tuesday to make way for the new Bally’s casino project.

Representatives from Bally’s, the city and the community gathered for a ceremonial demolition before excavators began the real work.

The property at Halsted between Grand and Chicago avenues will be transformed into a $1.7 billion entertainment complex featuring a 500-room, 34-story hotel tower, a Bally’s casino, a park, a theater, restaurants and a riverwalk. The project is expected to bring 3,000 construction jobs and 3,000 more casino jobs.

"We are really excited to put something here that befits Chicago as a whole," said Soo Kim, chairman of Bally’s Corporation. "I think what we have planned for you is just fantastic."

Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. called the project a personal endeavor, saying it was incumbent upon him to ensure that people from his neighborhood benefit from the prosperity it will bring.

The casino is expected to open by fall 2026, and demolition is projected to last five months.

Mayor Johnson said in a statement that the project is one of the largest economic investments in Chicago.