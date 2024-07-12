Bally's releases new renderings of permanent Chicago casino, financing secured

Bally's has secured $2 billion in financing for its permanent Chicago casino, taking a significant step forward in its plan to move out of the Medinah Temple building, where it has operated a temporary downtown casino since September.

The financing, provided by Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., will cover the construction costs for the new casino, which will be located at the former Tribune Publishing site. Bally's released updated site plans and new renderings showing a 500-room, 34-story hotel tower alongside the casino. The project is pending approval from the Chicago Department of Planning and Development.

Casino officials are confident they will meet their deadline of a September 2026 opening date.

Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed the city's support in a statement: "The City is pleased with this development concerning the financing and construction of Bally's Permanent Chicago Casino. We look forward to reviewing the updated plans and proceeding through the review process with the Department of Planning and Development."

Bally's temporary casino at the Medinah Temple will continue operations until the permanent site is completed.