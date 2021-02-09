Chicago updates COVID-19 travel guidelines

The City of Chicago loosened its coronavirus travel guidelines, and will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test from travelers to Alaska, North Dakota and Puerto Rico.

But travel to 46 other states still require a 10-day quarantine or pre-arrival negative test, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

"Though the Chicago case numbers have dropped of late, this is not a time to let our guard down. To maintain the current trajectory, we must double down on what we know prevents COVID spread," the health department said in a statement.

Graphic by the City of Chicago

Chicago’s quarantine list is updated every other Tuesday and goes into effect the following Friday.

Essential workers are exempt from quarantine rules if they must travel for work but must limit their activities to work-related activities and avoid public spaces as much as possible.