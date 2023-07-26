Driver wanted in deadly North Side hit-and-run: Chicago police

A 69-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Uptown Tuesday night.

The victim was walking in a crosswalk in the 5100 block of North Broadway Avenue around 10:35 p.m. when she was struck, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle involved was believed to be black, possibly a Honda sedan, with front-end damage. It was last seen traveling northbound on Broadway from West Winona Street.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Soyfa Athamanah. She was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center shortly after the crash.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

If anyone has information about this incident or vehicle, they are asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.