Chicago VA procurement supervisor sentenced for kickback scandal

A former procurement supervisor at the Jesse Brown Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chicago has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in a kickback scheme.

Thomas E. Duncan, 40, of Chicago, admitted to receiving kickbacks from Daniel Dingle, president of a Dolton medical supply company, in exchange for steering VA orders that were never fulfilled.

The scheme, which began in 2012 and lasted until 2019, involved Duncan receiving cash and checks from Dingle, disguised as payments to a third-party entity — Helping Hands Properties LLC — managed by Duncan. Duncan used his position at the VA to fraudulently approve purchases from Dingle's company, knowing many products wouldn't be delivered.

As the VA Inspector General's Office investigated, Duncan created fake invoices and instructed Dingle to deceive investigators.

Duncan pleaded guilty to wire fraud last year and has been ordered to pay $1,709,344 in restitution.

Dingle, 53, of Riverdale, has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing for wire fraud.