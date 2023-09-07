Chicago vigil to remember slain woman who dedicated her life to her West Side community

A vigil will be held at Grace and Peace Church on Thursday night to commemorate the life of a West Side woman known for her lifelong dedication to charitable endeavors.

Authorities say Marvin Wells, 59, forcibly entered a residence in the 4200 block of West Adams Street just before 8 a.m. last Saturday. He then allegedly killed a 53-year-old woman who was inside, later identified as Marisol Berrios. She was brutally beaten to death.

Leatisha Bailey, a close friend of Berrios for three years, expressed her dismay.

"Is this what we get when you try so hard to help someone, you have to worry about your personal safety?" she said.

On Monday, Bailey attempted to contact Berrios but when she received no response, she grew concerned.

Berrios and Bailey frequently worked together to prepare food for the less fortunate.

"How do you so heinously hurt somebody that was so compassionate and giving and selfless?" Baileyh said.

Berrios served as a pastor and had immigrated to Chicago from her native Puerto Rico. Her life's purpose involved embarking on missions to various countries to provide aid during times of disasters and need.

Bailey revealed that Berrios had even extended her help to the man currently charged with her murder.

"When I saw his face, my heart was broken because this is someone she fed and even given money too. Marisol would say, 'honey, I know they are addicts, they just need a chance, and they just need something to do.'"

Wells was apprehended on the same day as the murder and allegedly found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.