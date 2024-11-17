Chicago violence: 65-year-old man found shot to death inside parked vehicle

A 65-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in West Pullman on the South Side on Sunday afternoon.

About 3:05 p.m., the man was discovered inside a parked vehicle in the 11800 block of South Eggleston Avenue, according to a preliminary statement from Chicago police.

The man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.