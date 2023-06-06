Pastor calls on Chicago mayor to declare violence a public health crisis

Pastor Anthony Williams and other activists gathered outside City Hall on Tuesday morning, urging Mayor Brandon Johnson to sign an executive order declaring violence a public health crisis in the city.

Pastor Williams emphasized the need for a comprehensive city plan of civility to address the pressing issue.

"None of us are safe. We have no future. Our children have no future until we address this disease. It is a disease. The CDC says violence is a public health crisis. The medical community says it's a disease but it's not a contagion," Williams said.

According to Pastor Williams, implementing an executive order similar to the state's health reform bill would provide additional resources and tools to effectively combat violence in Chicago.

This past weekend, at least 10 people were killed and dozens more were shot.