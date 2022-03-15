Chicago voters could vote on city's new ward map

It looks like Chicago voters could get the final say on the city's new ward map.

Ald. Michelle Harris says negotiations between the Black and Latino caucuses have stalled — so she is filing a petition that will put the issue to a referendum.

MORE: Black, Hispanic members of Chicago City Council disagree over new ward boundaries

Voters would have two maps to choose from.

One of which would be backed by the Black Caucus. It includes 14 majority Hispanic wards and 17 majority African-American wards.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The other is backed by the Latino Caucus. It includes 15 majority Hispanic wards, which would mean one fewer Black-majority ward.

Advertisement

This could be on the ballot on June 28.