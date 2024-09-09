Escape Chicago traffic: Discover the city’s hidden gem, the water taxi

The Brief The Chicago Water Taxi offers a scenic, stress-free alternative to the city's infamous traffic, connecting popular spots like Michigan Avenue, Ogilvie and Chinatown. At an affordable price—$10 for a one-way ticket or $25 for a 10-ride pass—the Water Taxi provides breathtaking views of the city’s architecture and skyline, making it a popular choice for both commuters and tourists. Captain Doug Chyna, who has been at the helm for 22 years, ensures a smooth ride and shared that passengers often enjoy lunch on board while taking in the scenery.



It's one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and people love to work, play and visit.

But did you know Chicago was recently ranked No. 2 for worst traffic in the country and No. 5 in the world?

What's a commuter to do?

When it comes to navigating the city in the middle of the week, FOX 32 found a route that doesn't involve stoplights or traffic jams: the Chicago Water Taxi!

It might just be one of the city's best-kept secrets. For many Chicagoans who spoke with FOX 32 during our adventure, this was their very first experience.

"I would definitely recommend the water taxi. It's such a wonderful way to get around Chicago and to just take in the sights and the skyline, it's just incredible," said water taxi passenger, Ellen Collins.

Captain Doug Chyna has been manning these boats for 22 years.

"Look around, just look around, I mean I'm on a boat all day. I get to meet new people every day, the weather is beautiful, and I get to drive someone else's million-dollar boat," said Chyna.

These million-dollar boats provide a direct connection to the heart of the city and beyond. Stops include Michigan Avenue, Ogilvie near the train station and stretch all the way to the vibrant Chinatown. If you decide to stay for the entire ride, you'll enjoy an hour and a half of some of the best scenery the city has to offer.

"A lot of our commuters, they'll come on here and bring their lunch, and they'll take an hour ride and have their lunch on the boat," said Chyna.

First and foremost, it's a commuter vessel, and the captain runs a tight ship to ensure everyone reaches their destination on time. But now, even visitors have caught on. They're bypassing traffic and reducing their walking time while covering a significant stretch of the Chicago River, all while relaxing and soaking in the breathtaking sights the city has to offer.

The tranquility, stunning architecture and beauty of the experience come at a modest price — just $10 for a one-way ticket or $25 for a 10-ride pass.

On weekdays, the Chicago Water Taxi starts as early as 7:30 a.m. and runs until 6:15 p.m.

And the best part?

The water taxis operate until Mother Nature freezes the Chicago River, often running well into November.