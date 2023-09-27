Chicago weather: All eyes on a summer-like and sunny weekend ahead

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms were in the area again Wednesday.

We'll finally dry out Wednesday night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There will be some areas of fog around late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Once the fog lifts on Thursday, we'll see slowly decreasing cloud cover with highs around 70.

A warming trend is expected late this week and into the weekend with highs in the mid-70s on Friday and then 80s this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. As of now, it looks like the 80-degree warmth will stick around for at least the first half of the next work week.