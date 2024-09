Chicagoans can expect a pleasant Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s.

The early taste of fall will be followed by clear skies and cool overnight lows in the 40s.

The beautiful weather will continue on Sunday, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Monday will start a warming trend with temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday through Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.