Chicago weather: Coldest Thanksgiving in 10 years; chance for light snow

Chicago has experienced its coldest Thanksgiving in a decade. Tonight, temperatures will plummet to the upper teens under cloudy skies, with a chance of light snow through early Friday.

By Friday, skies will clear as highs reach the upper 20s.

The weekend will bring sunshine but remain chilly, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s. Expect another cold day on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs around freezing.

Temperatures will warm slightly next Thursday and Friday, reaching highs near 40. The average high for today is 42.