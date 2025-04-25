Chicago weather: Cooler air moves in after Thursday’s 80s

The Brief Much of the Chicago area hit 80° on Thursday, while lakefront and northern spots stayed cooler due to lake breezes. Today brings mostly cloudy skies with temps near 70° and a few light showers or isolated storms possible. The weekend will be sunny and cooler before another warm-up Monday, when storms could return.



Roughly half of the Chicago area saw highs of 80° plus on Thursday.

As expected, areas near the lake and far north were significantly cooler with that blast of lake-cooled air charging inland during the afternoon.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today we will see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures should be close to 70°.

There will be a few showers and a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm moving through the area this afternoon. I don’t expect widespread or heavy rainfall today.

After a mostly clear and chilly night the weekend looks nice and sunny.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow it will definitely be on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The next warm-up gets underway Sunday when our highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Both weekend days will be cooler by the lake.

On Monday it will be even warmer with highs likely passing 80°. At night there’s a chance of thunderstorms and again on Tuesday thunderstorms will be possible.

There remains some question about the timing for anything strong or severe.