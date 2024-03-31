Chicago weather: Easter storms followed by chance of snow this week

Enjoy the sun while it lasts because Chicago is gearing up for several days of wet weather.

Multiple showers are expected to move over the Chicago-area beginning Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon with a few chances of severe weather south of I-80.

There will be a brief break in the rain Monday morning, but showers will return in the evening.

Temperatures will continue to drop, bringing a chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.