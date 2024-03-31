Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Easter storms followed by chance of snow this week

By
Published  March 31, 2024 9:09am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Easter storms kick off rainy week in Chicago

It's going to be a wet couple of days in Chicago. Storms will roll in Sunday afternoon followed by cooler temperatures and three more days of rain, or possibly snow.

CHICAGO - Enjoy the sun while it lasts because Chicago is gearing up for several days of wet weather. 

Multiple showers are expected to move over the Chicago-area beginning Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon with a few chances of severe weather south of I-80. 

There will be a brief break in the rain Monday morning, but showers will return in the evening. 

Temperatures will continue to drop, bringing a chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. 

Chicago weather: Easter morning forecast

FOX 32's Mark Strehl has your Sunday morning holiday forecast.