Chicago weather forecast: Lots of 80s, no rain in sight
CHICAGO - Chicago's weather forecast includes days of highs in the 80s with no rain in sight.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said starting on Father's Day, Chicago-area residents can expect highs in the mid-80s with lows in the 60s.
There is no rain in the 7-day forecast.
- Sunday: High 85, Low 58
- Monday: High 83, Low 66
- Tuesday: High 85, Low 65
- Wednesday: High 86, Low 65
- Thursday: High 88, Low 64
- Friday: High 88, Low 68
- Saturday: High 85, Low 68