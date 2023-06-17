Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather forecast: Lots of 80s, no rain in sight

Chicago weather forecast: Days with highs in the mid-80s ahead

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says we're heading into a warm stretch with no rain.

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather forecast includes days of highs in the 80s with no rain in sight.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said starting on Father's Day, Chicago-area residents can expect highs in the mid-80s with lows in the 60s.

There is no rain in the 7-day forecast.

  • Sunday: High 85, Low 58
  • Monday: High 83, Low 66
  • Tuesday: High 85, Low 65
  • Wednesday: High 86, Low 65
  • Thursday: High 88, Low 64
  • Friday: High 88, Low 68
  • Saturday: High 85, Low 68