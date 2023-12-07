Chicago weather: Mild highs in upper 50s, rainy weekend ahead

The recent weather pattern in Chicago and surrounding regions promises a continuation of mild temperatures and pleasant conditions.

Wednesday saw delightful weather with abundant sunshine, resulting in daytime highs hovering around the lower 50s. Thursday night, a transition to partly cloudy skies is expected, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-40s. The upward trend resumes Friday, with most areas experiencing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Some lucky spots might even touch the 60-degree mark, though the day will gradually see increasing cloud cover.

However, the pleasant weather is set to take a turn as rain chances loom on the horizon for Friday night and into early Saturday. Saturday's temperatures are predicted to peak around 50 degrees before a decline in the afternoon, marking a shift to cooler conditions.

Sunday brings a dry spell but with a noticeable drop in temperatures, as highs are expected to settle in the mid-30s. Looking ahead to the beginning of the workweek, conditions are anticipated to remain relatively quiet, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

Stay tuned for further updates as the weekend approaches, and be prepared for possible weather fluctuations as we transition into the next week.