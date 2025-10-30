Chicago weather: Mild, sunny stretch rolls on through Halloween

The Brief Mild, sunny weather continues in Chicago with highs in the 50s and light winds. Halloween will be pleasant with temps near 50 during trick-or-treat hours. A brief, light shower is possible Saturday before sunshine and 60s return next week.



The Chicago weather forecast remains on cruise control.

What to expect:

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with highs just like yesterday in the mid to upper 50s. What will be different is less wind. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows generally in the low to mid 40s.

For Halloween, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant with highs again in the mid 50s. By trick-or-treat time, temperatures won’t be far from 50 degrees.

Saturday will likely be slightly cooler with highs in the low 50s. The day features our only chance of rain in the foreseeable future and it isn’t much. A spotty light shower is all that can be expected, with most areas staying absolutely dry.

On Sunday it’s back to the mid-to-upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. That trend continues into next week. In fact, some low 60s are possible during the first week of November and possibly week two.

Hurricane Melissa

Melissa is moving away from the Bahamas as of this writing with 100 mph max sustained winds. By late tonight it will pass west of Bermuda but close enough to have some impact there.

Newfoundland could take a hit overnight tomorrow into wee hours of Saturday morning as the storm transitions to a big windstorm and loses tropical characteristics.