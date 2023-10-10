Chicago weather: Mostly sunny with temps scraping 60 degrees

Today may be the last completely dry day around here for quite a while. Sunshine prevails and despite a frosty start, highs should top out just past 60.

Tonight will feature some first in the same areas under mainly clear skies. Tomorrow will feature an uptick in clouds and showers developing from south to north late in the day or at night. Thunder is possible.

Thursday will have scattered showers and possibly a storm here or there but it won’t rain all day. Friday could be a rough day with a non-zero threat for severe storms depending on how much "warm" air feeds in here.

I’m predicting the warmer scenario with highs in the mid to upper 60s which might be enough to warrant the concern for severe storms. Stay tuned. Scattered showers continue especially in proximity to the lake over the weekend with highs below normal.