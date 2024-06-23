Chicago weather: Pleasant Sunday ahead with break from heat, humidity

Expand / Collapse search

Published  June 23, 2024 10:06am CDT
Chicago is in for some normal summer weather today and tomorrow after several days of blazing heat. Highs today will reach 80 degrees inland with cooler temps by the lake.

CHICAGO - Chicago will get brief relief from extreme heat and humidity with mild temperatures today and tomorrow. 

A cold front swept through the area Saturday night bringing some severe storms along with it. 

Today will stay dry and cool with highs near 80 degrees, but cooler near the lakeshore. Monday will stay rather tame with highs in the low 80s. 

Tuesday could bring a brief return of heat and thunderstorms. After that, it should be pretty smooth sailing. 

The National Weather Service said Saturday's storms caused some flash flooding, with some places reporting over 5 inches of rain in 6 hours. 

Holiday Hills in Lake County recorded 5.03 inches, Tower Lakes in McHenry County had 4.94 inches while O'Hare Airport got .91 inches. 

Thousands without power after severe storms overnight

ComEd was reporting about 8,000 people without power around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Severe storms swept through the Chicago area overnight causing some flooding and downed trees.