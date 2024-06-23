Chicago weather: Pleasant Sunday ahead with break from heat, humidity

Chicago will get brief relief from extreme heat and humidity with mild temperatures today and tomorrow.

A cold front swept through the area Saturday night bringing some severe storms along with it.

Today will stay dry and cool with highs near 80 degrees, but cooler near the lakeshore. Monday will stay rather tame with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday could bring a brief return of heat and thunderstorms. After that, it should be pretty smooth sailing.

The National Weather Service said Saturday's storms caused some flash flooding, with some places reporting over 5 inches of rain in 6 hours.

Holiday Hills in Lake County recorded 5.03 inches, Tower Lakes in McHenry County had 4.94 inches while O'Hare Airport got .91 inches.