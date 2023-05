Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow, we reach 80 with mostly sunny skies.

In the evening, a cold front will knock us down to the 50s by 8 p.m. We will have a sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

Expect sunshine Thursday with temps in the mid 70s.

There is a chance for showers Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.