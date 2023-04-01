Chicago weather: Thousands without power after severe storms, 2 tornadoes confirmed by NWS

Nearly 20,000 ComEd customers were still without power in Northern Illinois Saturday morning after two tornadoes touched down the night before.

ComEd crews have been working through the night to restore power after over 500 outages were reported. There are 129 crews actively working as of noon on Saturday.

On Twitter, ComEd said they expect 80% of the outages to be restored by 3 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in Illinois Friday.

One was located southwest of Baileyville where several farms were destroyed. The other was near Caledonia, just north of Belvidere, where a trained spotter reported a tornado illuminated by lightning.

The tornado reported in Belvidere, that left 1 killed and 40 more injured when a roof collapsed, has not been confirmed by the NWS.

The NWS reported significant wind damage in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana. Wind gusts reached 60-75 mph with radar indications of even higher speeds.