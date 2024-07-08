Chicago weather: Scattered storms possible this afternoon

The remnants of the tropical system Beryl will bring the potential for scattered storms in the Chicago area this week.

There will be isolated storms this afternoon and the possibility for rain continues through Thursday.

Showers will be most intense south of I-80 and the Kankakee River Valley on Tuesday when the system is expected to pass through.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 80s. Wednesday will be a little cooler.

Near the end of the week, we'll see another warmup.