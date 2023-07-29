Chicago weather: Severe storms cause power outages, flight cancelations, damages

Severe storms rolled through the Chicago area overnight Friday leaving many without power into Saturday morning.

Strong winds, hail and torrential rain knocked down trees, causing damage and even canceling flights.

Comed reported over 1,100 outages with more than 30,000 customers affected into the morning hours. NIPSCO reported 32,000 customers still without power.

Over 100 flights remained canceled Saturday morning.

One family in Morton Grove came home to a tree on top of their house. Luckily, no one was injured.

Most of the area dealt with severe thunderstorm warnings through the overnight hours. A tornado warning was even issued for Kankakee and Will counties.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Chicagoans will see a break from severe weather this weekend. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

High waves and rip currents are possible in NW Indiana beaches. Tomorrow will be around 80 with sunshine.