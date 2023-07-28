Chicago weather: Storms roll through as extreme heat hits peak

Storms erupted west of Chicago early Friday morning but appear to be weakening.

These storms will likely impact much of the area for the next few hours before the focus shifts back to the heat and humidity.

There is a Heat Advisory for city and metro with an Excessive Heat Warning well west and southwest set to expire at 9 p.m. today. Same as yesterday, however the potential exists for today to be much more uncomfortable with mid 90s and heat indexes nearing 100-112 degrees.

The heat will be the fuel for the fire later this afternoon or more likely this evening and tonight when damaging storms are likely with all hazards present including flooding downpours.

Tomorrow has a small chance of showers, but the main story will be the break from the hot stuff. Highs both weekend days will be low to mid 80s with much lower humidity. There are signs that heat returns by the end of next week.