Chicago weather: Snow, freezing temps to continue overnight

Scattered snow showers Thursday caused hazardous conditions for drivers.

FOX 32’s Storm Weather Tracker traveled to Joliet and Mokena, capturing many motorists experiencing a wet and foggy commute.

Traffic at times was slowly moving, or bumper-to-bumper depending on the area.

From late afternoon into the evening, highways were slippery, and visibility was poor.

Those out and about walking on sidewalks had to endure the slushy mess as well.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

IDOT says their full fleet of about 350 salt trucks are making rounds as the winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

Motorists are reminded to give salt spreaders a little extra room to work.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for IDOT also says drivers should be extra careful along exit ramps, overpasses and bridges because those areas tend to freeze more quickly.