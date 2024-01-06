Chicago weather: Snow showers cause slick road conditions

Snow showers across Chicago are causing slick conditions for residents this morning.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation says it deployed salt spreaders to address ice along the city's main routes overnight and into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service predicted light snow throughout the day with slick conditions expected to dissipate by 10 a.m.

The worst road conditions are expected between I-39 and I-57, including the I-55 corridor, where 2 to 4 inches of snow has been reported, according to the NWS.

Residents who must travel are urged to use caution, whether driving on the roads or walking on sidewalks.