Chicago weather: Soggy Tuesday, snow possible by Wednesday night

The Brief Expect soggy weather today with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, along with rounds of moderate to heavy rain. Storms and ponding, especially southwest of Chicago, are possible today, with gusty winds expected tomorrow. Snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday, with colder temperatures and windy conditions following.



It will be a soggy day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

There will be rounds of moderate and even heavy rain this evening. We will continue to have a few storms throughout the day as well.

With this rain, ponding and puddling are possible, especially southwest of Chicago.

Looking Ahead:

Tonight, we have drier conditions with lows down to the low/mid 40s.

We have fog with drizzle and potential thunder in the morning. Tomorrow will be mild again with highs around 50. There will be showers around before the northwesterly wind pushes in colder air.

It will be gusty with wind of 45-50 mph possible. We will be near 50 at noon and in the mid 30s by 6 p.m.

We have the chance for snow from Wednesday evening into the night. Slick roads are possible with this snow, but we don't expect accumulation.

Lows Wednesday night will be plummeting to the 20s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 40s. On Thursday night and Friday we have the chance for snow. Thursday night will be in the low 30s.

Friday, highs will be around 40. At this point, minor accumulations are not out of the question.

This weekend will be in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Next week will start nice with highs around 50 under sunshine Monday!