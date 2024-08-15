Chicago weather: Storms possible late tonight

Showers are en route this morning. Maybe a rumble of thunder.

This will continue into the midday hours on a scattered basis. Then it will be mainly cloudy and humid with highs just shy of 80 degrees.

The risk of storms exists mainly late tonight but there are significant questions about whether any severe weather will occur. Showers and storms will exit by daybreak tomorrow with the rest of the day looking partly sunny and warm with low-to-mid 80s.

Additional showers and storm are likely late tomorrow afternoon/evening.

The weekend should be mainly dry but a few showers can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon. Highs both days will be around 80 degrees.