Chicago weather: Stormy start, summery finish

The Brief Scattered thunderstorms this morning may bring small hail and downpours before gusty southwest winds push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. A sharp temperature drop arrives tomorrow afternoon as a "pneumonia front" moves in, bringing 40s and 50s along the lake. More rain arrives Sunday with scattered storms, followed by a colder start to the week with highs near 40 on Monday and a chance for snowflakes in the morning.



Let’s divide this day into two halves.

The morning will feature some scattered thunderstorms, capable of producing small hail and brief downpours.

During the second half of the day it’s off to the races with a gusty southwest wind driving high temperatures into the mid and even upper 70s. Tonight will be breezy and mild under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Future forecast

What's next:

I just don’t see much rainfall in the forecast for tomorrow. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy and mild with high temperatures close to 70 degrees. However, there will be what I refer to as a "pneumonia front" sliding in from the northeast along the lake. That will knock temperatures back dramatically into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon, especially along the North Shore.

The higher chance of rainfall this weekend is on Sunday when scattered thunderstorms are likely, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Highs on Sunday will range from the low 50s to the mid 60s across our viewing area.

On Monday, it will start colder with highs not far from 40 and a small chance of a few snowflakes in the morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s before the next storm system arrives with showers on Wednesday and highs in the 50s.