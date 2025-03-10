Chicago weather takes a dramatic turn this week

The Brief Monday brought sunshine and near-record warmth to Chicago, with highs reaching 68 degrees at O’Hare. Temperatures will drop sharply Tuesday, with the lakefront seeing lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A strong storm system could bring showers and storms late Friday into Saturday.



Chicago saw sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday, peaking at 68 degrees at O’Hare, just shy of the 70-degree record set in 1955.

However, a much colder pattern is on the way.

Chicago weather forecast

Timeline:

Tuesday will start with temperatures in the 40s, dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s along the lakefront by afternoon. Inland areas might briefly reach the low to mid-50s before the colder air settles in.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue the trend of lakefront cooling, with highs in the 40s near the lake and 50s to possibly 60s farther inland.

Friday is expected to be a beautiful and breezy day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. A strong storm system could bring showers and possibly a few storms late Friday night into Saturday. While severe weather is not expected in Chicagoland, it is a situation to watch closely.

Saturday’s highs should reach the mid-60s, with another cool-down expected by Sunday, bringing temperatures back into the 40s.

If you’re planning outdoor activities, be prepared for the rollercoaster of temperatures and possible rain late in the week. The total lunar eclipse late Thursday into Friday might also be visible under partly cloudy skies.