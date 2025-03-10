Chicago weather: Temps climb into the upper 60s today

The Brief A warm and sunny day is ahead with highs in the upper 60s, nearing the record of 70, but gusty southwest winds up to 25 mph. Cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday with highs near 50, followed by a gradual warm-up through the week, peaking in the low to mid 70s on Friday. Rain and storms are possible Friday into Saturday, with weekend temperatures dropping to the 40s by Sunday.



A warm start to the week leads to a brief cooldown before temperatures climb into the 70s by Friday, bringing a chance for storms before a chilly weekend.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will be sunny and warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s with gusts to 25 mph out of the southwest. Our record high today is 70 degrees, and we will be close.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be cooler, especially near the lake. Highs on Tuesday will be around 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny again with highs in the low to mid 50s. Thursday, another nice day is on the way. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs around 60.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s. We have the chance for rain and storms later on Friday with lingering rain on Saturday.

Highs this weekend will be around 60 degrees Saturday and the mid 40s Sunday.