Chicago weather: From tornadoes to snow, here's what to expect

Parts of the Chicagoland area experienced a tumultuous Tuesday afternoon with reports of two tornadoes touching down in the far south suburbs.

One tornado was reported between Herscher and Bonfield, while another struck in Manteno. The National Weather Service is expected to conduct surveys to assess the extent of damage and provide updates in the coming days.

Meanwhile, McHenry and DeKalb counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory set to last until noon on Wednesday. Residents in these areas should brace for a potential accumulation of 2–4 inches of snow.

A mix of rain and snow is anticipated late tonight and into the first half of Wednesday, with a transition to rain expected in the afternoon. The Wednesday morning commute, particularly in the north-northwest suburbs, is likely to be impacted.

Despite the wintry conditions, highs on Wednesday are forecast to reach the mid to upper 30s, with minor slushy accumulations expected on grassy and elevated surfaces. Northwestern Indiana is expected to receive mainly rain. Scattered showers are forecast to persist into Thursday.

A break from precipitation is expected late in the week, with Friday forecast to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday is expected to bring sunshine, with temperatures around 50 degrees. However, rain chances are set to return on Sunday into Monday, potentially affecting the viewing of the solar eclipse.