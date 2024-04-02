Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Kenosha County
8
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, La Salle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, McHenry County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County

Chicago weather: From tornadoes to snow, here's what to expect

By
Published  April 2, 2024 7:07pm CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

From tornadoes to snow, Chicago weather pattern isnt calming down soon

Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!

CHICAGO - Parts of the Chicagoland area experienced a tumultuous Tuesday afternoon with reports of two tornadoes touching down in the far south suburbs.

One tornado was reported between Herscher and Bonfield, while another struck in Manteno. The National Weather Service is expected to conduct surveys to assess the extent of damage and provide updates in the coming days.

Meanwhile, McHenry and DeKalb counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory set to last until noon on Wednesday. Residents in these areas should brace for a potential accumulation of 2–4 inches of snow.

A mix of rain and snow is anticipated late tonight and into the first half of Wednesday, with a transition to rain expected in the afternoon. The Wednesday morning commute, particularly in the north-northwest suburbs, is likely to be impacted.

Despite the wintry conditions, highs on Wednesday are forecast to reach the mid to upper 30s, with minor slushy accumulations expected on grassy and elevated surfaces. Northwestern Indiana is expected to receive mainly rain. Scattered showers are forecast to persist into Thursday.

A break from precipitation is expected late in the week, with Friday forecast to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday is expected to bring sunshine, with temperatures around 50 degrees. However, rain chances are set to return on Sunday into Monday, potentially affecting the viewing of the solar eclipse.