Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm Friday before weekend brings temperature swings and showers

This week’s spectacular display of the Northern Lights will go down as one of the most-photographed events in history, as enthusiasts around the globe rushed to capture the dazzling auroras.

Luckily, local residents were treated to a fine show with clear skies and optimal viewing conditions, making it a night to remember.

Looking ahead, the pleasant weather continues on Friday. With temperatures rising through the 60s, residents can enjoy a mild and comfortable Orange Friday.

The rest of the day promises mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather, with highs expected to reach the mid-80s, just shy of the 87-degree record set in 1928.

However, Friday night will bring a shift in conditions as cloud cover increases with the arrival of a cold front. The front is expected to stall in the area Saturday, creating a significant temperature variation. Northern parts of the region will see highs in the mid-60s, while southern areas could experience temperatures in the low 80s. Scattered light showers are possible during the afternoon.

For Sunday’s marathon, the weather looks favorable, with cool morning temperatures in the mid-50s rising to the mid-60s under partly sunny skies, offering ideal conditions for runners and spectators alike.

Looking further ahead to Monday, lake-effect showers may develop in northwest Indiana, while most areas can expect cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-50s. The chillier air will persist into early next week, with a chance of frost in outlying areas Monday and Tuesday nights, signaling the arrival of autumn's first frost.