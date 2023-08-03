Chicago weed shops capitalizing off Lollapalooza, although prices are sky-high

Local cannabis companies are taking advantage of Lollapalooza with a lot of sales.

The Sunnyside Dispensary on North Clark has a special Lollapalooza menu. It features popular festival products to pair with different types of music.

To make sure everyone can get what they want, the weed shop has opened an ordering area outside the store with an express menu. It's designed for a quick and convenient checkout.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Meanwhile, even those who aren't heading to Grant Park for the music fest are still probably getting in line for the marijuana sale. However, weed prices in Illinois are some of the highest in the country.

Illinois is the third-largest marijuana market in the country, but a new report finds the average price of products in the state are nearly 90 percent higher than the rest of the nation.