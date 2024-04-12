Chicago gears up for weekend events amid delightful weather forecast

With the upcoming weekend forecast promising delightful weather, Chicagoans are encouraged to seize the opportunity and enjoy a variety of events across the city.

The International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, known as Expo Chicago, returns to Navy Pier this weekend. The event features more than 170 prominent contemporary galleries from 29 countries and 75 cities, offering attendees the chance to immerse themselves in the creative spirit. Expo Chicago runs through Sunday in Navy Pier's Festival Hall.

"The Dark Knight" makes a return... in concert. Fifty members of the Chicago Philharmonic will perform the score to the 1989 film "Batman" at the Auditorium Theater on Saturday night. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Batman characters for the occasion.

Chicago native Chance the Rapper will be performing on Saturday at Ramova Theatre in celebration of his birthday. The event aims to raise money for Social Works, his youth employment charity, with all proceeds supporting the cause. Fans can also attend the official afterparty at Ramova Loft. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Chance's actual birthday is on the 16th.

On Saturday, beer enthusiasts can celebrate all the breweries on the Northwest Side at a new location, Guild Row. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample local beer, cider, mead, and more from noon to 4 p.m. Additionally, the Chicago Latino Film Festival is returning for its 40th year, running until the 22nd at several Chicago theaters.