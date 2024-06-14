Chicago weekend events: Fun for the whole family

This weekend in Chicago is packed with great events for the entire family. Here’s a complete rundown:

Scottish Festival and Highland Games

The 38th Annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games is underway in the suburbs. For the first time this year, the event is being hosted at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. It runs Friday until 10 p.m. and reopens Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. The festival celebrates Scottish culture, traditions, and skills, with organizers expecting more than 15,000 attendees.

Craft Brews at Lincoln Park Zoo

Saturday night, you can taste craft beers at Lincoln Park Zoo. The 'Craft Brews at Lincoln Park Zoo' event features more than 100 craft beers and ciders to try, along with food trucks and live music. It runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available on the zoo's website.

YWCA Race Against Hate

Runners will lace up their sneakers for a good cause on Sunday at the 25th Annual YWCA Race Against Hate. The event honors the legacy of Ricky Byrdsong, a former Northwestern University men's basketball coach who was murdered by a white supremacist in 1999 while walking with his two young children. Funds raised will support YWCA programs.

Other Events

The Back of the Yards Fiesta is underway, located between Ashland Avenue between 45th and 47th Street. The event runs Friday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The music festival 'Summer Smash' is underway at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. The three-day festival features headliners such as Travis Scott and others.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communication is urging everyone to stay safe during this busy weekend in Chicago. They recommend downloading the OEMC app for public safety information and will be sending out alerts.