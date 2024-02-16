Chicago weekend events: Hoodie Ball, Chance the Rapper concert, and Lunar New Year Parade

It's going to be a little chilly this weekend, but there are still a bunch of events going on. Here are a few you don't want to miss.

A gala going on won't require a suit and tie. Instead, you can wear a sweatshirt! Saturday is the second annual Hoodie Ball hosted by My Block, My Hood, My City. The non-black-tie event is being held at 360 Chicago from 7 p.m. until midnight. Attendees are encouraged to wear hoodies that "best express yourself."

On Friday, South Side rapper and singer Chance the Rapper is performing at the Ramova Theatre. Chance is the first major touring act to take the stage. The long-closed former movie house reopened late last year as a concert venue, brewery, and diner. Chance is one of the investors and co-owners of the theatre, along with Jennifer Hudson and Quincy Jones. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

This weekend, Chinatown is celebrating the Year of the Dragon! The Lunar New Year was actually last Saturday, but this Sunday is the Lunar New Year Parade. It steps off at 1 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue. There are traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, marching bands, and of course, tons of colorful floats.

Some other events going on, Uptown is also kicking off the Chinese New Year with a celebration. Their parade is on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Argyle Street and Winthrop Avenue. Saturday is also the Winter Tequila Tasting Festival in Wicker Park. You can try more than 20 craft agave spirits. It's at the Cauldron Company, tickets are available online.