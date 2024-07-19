Chicago weekend events: Music and food fests galore

This weekend is expected to be dry and warm, a welcome change after the week's unpredictable weather.

Here are some events to check out if you want to take advantage of the pleasant conditions:

Water Lantern Festival

The Water Lantern Festival returns to Humboldt Park on Saturday. Attendees need to buy a ticket, which includes food truck access and everything required to decorate a lantern. The lanterns will be fished out at the end of the night. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Music Festivals

Music lovers are in luck with a plethora of festivals, including Pitchfork, running Friday through Sunday at Union Park. New this year is a VIP ticket, offering exclusive areas and up-front stage viewing.

Beachfront Music Festival

On Saturday, North Avenue Beach will be transformed into a dance floor for the beachfront music festival, Volleywood. Gates open at 11 a.m. Attendees must be 21 or older and have a ticket.

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

Fire up the grills for the 17th annual Roscoe Village Burger Fest, running through the weekend. In addition to burgers, there’s music, a kids' zone, and a chance to vote for the city's best burger. The event is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

Tacos and Tamales Festival

The annual Tacos and Tamales Festival is happening through Sunday on 16th Street and Peoria in Pilsen. It’s free to attend, but a donation is suggested.

Taste of River North

Taste of River North takes place Saturday and Sunday on Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago. It’s free to attend, but registration is required online.