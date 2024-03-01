Chicago's weekend events: Polar Plunge, live Price Is Right, and more!

The sun is going to be shining this weekend, so it's the perfect time to get outside. Here are some weekend events you don't want to miss.

This Sunday, you can take the plunge into Lake Michigan! Thousands will head to North Avenue Beach for the annual Chicago Polar Plunge. It's all for a good cause, raising money for the Special Olympics Chicago. There's still time to sign up.

On Saturday, you can "come on down!" A live version of The Price Is Right is happening in Chicago at the Chicago Theater. There are two performances, one at 3:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. Just like in the show, people in the audience will be called upon to play games.

Here are some other events going on in the area.

On Saturday, you can head to the Brewsology Beer Fest at the Museum of Science and Industry. There are dozens of breweries and cideries at the museum, offering samples of their drinks. You can still buy tickets online starting at $55.

Also, on Saturday, get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit early! Forest Park's St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. on Madison Street.